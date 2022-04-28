Pop-up reuse event in Aylesbury Vale raises £2,500 for hospice

And the first ever pop-up Reuse Shop at Stowe gardens proved incredibly popular with visitors, raising £2,595 for South Bucks Hospice.

Secondhand bargains, including toys, antiques and household goods flew off the shelves between 10am and 5pm in the courtyard and the Bennett Room.

Many younger visitors were excited to buy a pre-loved toy and some were lucky enough to find their next bike or scooter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pop-up Reuse Shop in the courtyard of the New Inn

The event was hosted by South Bucks Hospice and waste management company FCC Environment

All the Items for sale on the day had been donated at one of Buckinghamshire’s nine recycling centres or the South Bucks Hospice reuse and charity shops.

Fraser Normington, volunteering and community manager for National Trust Stowe and Aylesbury Vale, said: “We were very excited to welcome FCC Environment to National Trust Stowe.

"Collaborating with organisations and community groups is such an important part of the National Trust’s work, and it is fantastic that this event directly supported both climate action and South Bucks Hospice.

A wide range of donated secondhand items were for sale

"Working with FCC to facilitate the pop-up shop is a great way to heighten awareness of throwaway culture and how we can all adapt to reduce unnecessary waste.

"It was a super day, and we look forward to hosting another pop-up event soon.”

James Reseigh, contract manager for FCC Environment’s household waste recycling centres, said: “It was a pleasure to host the first pop-up reuse shop in Buckingham.

"Pop-up events are not only a great way to bring the community together to raise vital funds for South Bucks Hospice, but they also conserve resources by preventing items from going to waste.”

Hospice chief executive Jackie Ward said: “It was a pleasure to take part in the first pop-up event at Stowe Gardens. What a super day it was.

"The funds raised will enable South Bucks Hospice to continue providing palliative nursing care, lymphoedema care, therapies and practical and emotional support to residents and their families.