Pop down to Buckingham Old Gaol for The Big Brew

Buckingham's Fairtrade coffee morning takes place on Saturday, when the Buckingham Fairtrade Town Steering Group once more hosts The Big Brew, as part of Fairtrade Fortnight.

Fairtrade Fortnight takes place from February 21 to March 7, and this year's theme is ‘Choose the World you Want’.

Schools are learning how the choices we make affect people’s lives and how Fairtrade helps farmers in distant countries with the effects of global warming.

Members of the Buckingham Fairtrade Town Steering Group

In Buckingham, The Big Brew is taking place on Saturday, March 5, at the Old Gaol from 10am to noon.

Everyone is invited to celebrate Buckingham’s 15th year of being a Fairtrade Town and to raise money for Traidcraft Exchange, to help farmers in developing countries learn new techniques for farming in today’s changing climate.