Pop down to Buckingham Old Gaol for The Big Brew
Buckingham Fairtrade Town Steering Group will have the kettle on this Saturday
Buckingham's Fairtrade coffee morning takes place on Saturday, when the Buckingham Fairtrade Town Steering Group once more hosts The Big Brew, as part of Fairtrade Fortnight.
Fairtrade Fortnight takes place from February 21 to March 7, and this year's theme is ‘Choose the World you Want’.
Schools are learning how the choices we make affect people’s lives and how Fairtrade helps farmers in distant countries with the effects of global warming.
In Buckingham, The Big Brew is taking place on Saturday, March 5, at the Old Gaol from 10am to noon.
Everyone is invited to celebrate Buckingham’s 15th year of being a Fairtrade Town and to raise money for Traidcraft Exchange, to help farmers in developing countries learn new techniques for farming in today’s changing climate.
There is also a display in Buckingham Library where people can learn more about Fairtrade.