Politicians join thousands of residents opposing 380-home retirement village plans on former Bucks golf course

Politicians have joined a legion of objectors opposing a new development by Biddulph Ltd in Little Chalfont.

Liberal Democrat MP for Chesham and Amersham, Sarah Green backed locals opposing plans for 380 homes on a more than 29-hectare area between Lodge Lane and Burtons Lane.

While Conservative Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett voiced strong opposition to ‘another housing estate on the Green Belt’.

the site plans

Plans outline the demolition of all existing buildings and the erection of (approx. 213) residential properties, including 152 affordable homes, 15 custom builds, a 100-unit retirement village and a 60-bed care home.

New vehicle access off Burtons Lane is planned, as are improvements to a Lodge Lane access, and works to Lodge Lane and Church Grove.

New pedestrian and cycle access at Oakington Avenue will include a new bridge.

A local centre including a community building, and a public open space, was also mentioned.

An area will be safeguarded for a new primary school or school expansion with a nursery.

Part of the site is the former golf course, and the other is Homestead Farm.

More than 1,100 objections have been raised and 110 letters of support have also been received.

Ms Green said: “I am writing on behalf of several constituents who have contacted me regarding their objections to the proposed development of up to 380 new homes in Little Chalfont known as Little Chalfont Park.

“I share their concerns, particularly the fact that this proposed development would be on the Green Belt. I would like to ensure that all representations of the people that live locally and object to this overdevelopment are taken into consideration.”

“I object strongly to this application,” Councillor Tett said. “The land is Green Belt and the Buckinghamshire Council has a corporate policy of protecting and maintaining the Green Belt. Another housing estate does not constitute ‘exceptional circumstances’.

“In addition, the access and egress proposed would not be acceptable. The changes to the Burtons Lane/A404 junction would destroy much of the character of Little Chalfont’s village centre.”

Three councillors echoed the leader’s remarks.

Councillor Joseph Baum called the plans “premature and inappropriate”.

The plans will be debated during an upcoming Strategic Sites Committee.