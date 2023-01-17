News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police 'very concerned' for missing Aylesbury boy last seen six days ago

Kenzie is known to frequent Slough and Newcastle

By James Lowson
3 hours ago - 1 min read

An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage boy from Aylesbury last seen six days ago.

Kenzie, 15, was last seen in Aylesbury at around 6.30am on Wednesday (11 January).

He is a white boy, of slim build, who is around five foot nine inches tall, and has short blonde hair.

Kenzie from Aylesbury
Most Popular

Kenzie could be wearing a black tracksuit with red Nike logos on and a black beanie hat.

Read More
Chiltern Railways suspends all lines due to ongoing emergency incident at Aylesb...

Thames Valley Police has confirmed he is known to frequent Aylesbury town centre and Slough. He also has links to Newcastle.

PC Ryan Keating, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are very concerned for Kenzie’s welfare so I am appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.“If you see Kenzie or have any information that might help us find him please make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230014840. In an emergency, call 999."