Police 'very concerned' for missing Aylesbury boy last seen six days ago

An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage boy from Aylesbury last seen six days ago.

Kenzie, 15, was last seen in Aylesbury at around 6.30am on Wednesday (11 January).

He is a white boy, of slim build, who is around five foot nine inches tall, and has short blonde hair.

Kenzie from Aylesbury

Kenzie could be wearing a black tracksuit with red Nike logos on and a black beanie hat.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed he is known to frequent Aylesbury town centre and Slough. He also has links to Newcastle.