Police 'very concerned' for missing Aylesbury boy last seen six days ago
Kenzie is known to frequent Slough and Newcastle
An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage boy from Aylesbury last seen six days ago.
Kenzie, 15, was last seen in Aylesbury at around 6.30am on Wednesday (11 January).
He is a white boy, of slim build, who is around five foot nine inches tall, and has short blonde hair.
Kenzie could be wearing a black tracksuit with red Nike logos on and a black beanie hat.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed he is known to frequent Aylesbury town centre and Slough. He also has links to Newcastle.
PC Ryan Keating, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are very concerned for Kenzie’s welfare so I am appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.“If you see Kenzie or have any information that might help us find him please make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230014840. In an emergency, call 999."