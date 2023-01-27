Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the four people taken to hospital following a fatal collision on a Bucks motorway have been discharged.

Today (27 January) the police have reported that the two individuals who were being treated for “serious” injuries have been released.

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s died after being involved in a six-vehicle crash on the M40 in Buckinghamshire near High Wycombe.

At least six vehicles were involved

Thames Valley Police is re-appealing for dashcam footage and witness reports from the scene.

At around 8.15am on Sunday (22 January), there was a collision involving five cars and a coach on the M40 between Junction 5 and Junction 4 southbound.

The next of kin of both deceased people have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Thames Valley Police states.

Four people sustained injuries that required hospital treatment, but they have since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Edward Crofts of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the two people who died.

“We are re-appealing to anyone using the M40 on Sunday morning travelling in either direction between junction 5 Stokenchurch and 4 High Wycombe between 8am and 8.20am that had a dash camera fitted or witnessed the collision to contact us if you haven’t already done so.

“If your dash-cam has captured anything that could assist this investigation you can upload any footage directly to our online portal.