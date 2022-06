A post on the TVP Aylesbury Vale Facebook page today read: “Is this your ear pod? Would you like it back? If so please make contact with TVP.

“Perhaps you can also explain why you were wearing a balaclava and smelt of cannabis before running away from police officers last night in Buckingham town centre.”

“PC Richards is looking forward to your call!”