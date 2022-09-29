Police searching for girl, 13, who has gone missing from village near Aylesbury with two friends

Tiffany, Layla and Paige were all last seen yesterday (Wednesday, September 28) at around 4pm in High Wycombe, and are believed to be together.

Paige is 13 years old and from Prestwood. She is white, around 5ft tall, of slim build with dark brown hair.

She has a small scar under her right eye and was wearing a black hooded top and black jogging bottoms.

Tiffany is 12 years old and from Amersham. She is white, about 5ft 3ins tall with long brown hair.

She was wearing black trainers with a silver trim around the back, black leggings, a black T-shirt and a black hooded top with white on the hood saying ‘Montclair’. She has a blue mark on her left cheek.

Layla is 14 years old and from High Wycombe. She is white and was wearing white leggings, white sliders, socks, a pink top with sleeves and was carrying a fake brown Louis Vuitton handbag.

She has shoulder-length hair with blond highlights and is known to frequent High Wycombe town centre.

Investigating officer PC Enya Lyons, from High Wycombe Police Station, said: “I am appealing for the public’s help in tracing these three girls, who I believe will be together.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare, given their ages, and I would urge anybody who knows of their whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220436488. If you see them, either alone or together, please call 999.

“I would also appeal directly to Tiffany, Layla and Paige. You are not in any trouble at all, but your families and we are concerned for you.

“Please contact us or your families to let us know where you are, or come home.”