Police search home of dead Bucks man being investigated as suspect in Dover immigration petrol bomb attack

A Bucks man has been named as the suspect discovered dead at the scene of the petrol bombing attack of an immigration centre.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) has named Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, as the man discovered at an immigration centre in Dover.

At around 11:20am on Sunday (30 October), incendiary devices were thrown outside and into the building by a man who arrived at the scene, alone in a car.

Officers searched a property in High Wycombe yesterday

When police officers caught up to the suspect’s vehicle he was found dead inside and he is believed to have taken his own life.

An investigating officer has described the attack as one that was “driven by some form of hate filled grievance”.

Yesterday (31 October), the police searched a property in High Wycombe after obtaining a warrant.

CTPSE has confirmed multiple items were seized from the house including digital media devices, which police say are being examined as quickly as possible.

A counter terrorism spokesperson said: “Due to the nature of the evidence gathered so far, it is clear that officers with specialist knowledge, resources and experience are best placed to lead this work to determine the motivating factors.”

The investigation has been handed over from Kent Police to a specialist counter terrorism unit.

A CTPSE spokesperson added: “There is currently nothing to suggest the man involved was working alongside anyone else, and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community in the High Wycombe area or in Dover.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of CTPSE, said: “This was a traumatic incident for everyone involved, and the wider community, and we’re working hard to establish exactly what led to the events on Sunday morning.

“We understand that when counter terrorism policing become involved, it can be worrying for some people, but I would like to reassure people that there is nothing to suggest any ongoing wider threat at this time.

“What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate-filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism. At this point, the incident itself has not been declared a terrorist incident, but this is being kept under review as the investigation progresses.”