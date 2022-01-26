Police say Waddesdon Manor protest was 'peaceful' and no arrests were made on site

Thames Valley Police insist Sunday's protest at Waddesdon Manor was 'peaceful' and no criminal incidents took place.

The Supporting Survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse group had claimed on social media ahead of the midday demonstration that one of its members had been arrested.

Police could not confirm or deny whether the arrest had taken place when approached by The Bucks Herald, citing a need for more specifics regarding when and where the arrest took place.

Footage shared across social media and on the group's Facebook page showed dozens of people in attendance at the protest.

Some attendees were bellowing out chants on speaker phones, calling the police the government's 'security'.

Supporting SRA Survivors group's protest was reportedly aimed at the Rothschild family. Popular tourist attraction Waddesdon Manor is managed by the Rothschild Foundation on behalf of the National Trust, who took over ownership in 1957, and is home to the Rothschild Collections of paintings, sculpture and decorative arts.

Overall, 14,000 people follow the group on Facebook, and SSRA's leader is banned from posting on YouTube.

The group is believed to follow David Icke's conspiracy theories. Central to Icke's beliefs is the concept of reptilian-human hybrids (otherwise known as “lizard people”) descended from a cross-breeding with interdimensional reptilian beings (known as Archons) that control Earth and its political machinations through manipulation.

Among them in their eyes is the Rothschild family who, during the 19th century, possessed the largest private fortune in the world, as well as in modern world history.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II are among other famous faces the group has accused of having a reptilian host.

Ahead of the march Thames Valley Police released two statements on social media advising residents of a planned increased police presence due to the protest.

In the wake of the gathering, a Thames Valley Police spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “Thames Valley Police was made aware of a protest at Waddesdon Manor on Sunday.