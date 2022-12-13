News you can trust since 1832
Police rush to traffic accident on icy Brill road after vehicle tips over

One person suffered a minor injury as a result of the collision

By James Lowson
47 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police have rushed to a traffic collision on a minor Aylesbury Vale road today (13 December).

Thames Valley Police is at the scene of an accident near to Tramhill in Brill this morning.

the scene of the crash this morning
A large vehicle has tipped over attempting to navigate the icy conditions.

Thames Valley Police reported the incident at 11:30am, and has warned motorists to “please take care on minor untreated roads in the area”.

One person involved in the collision is receiving medical treatment for minor injuries suffered in the crash.

The police estimated the temperature was -4C at the time of the collision.