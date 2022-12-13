Police rush to traffic accident on icy Brill road after vehicle tips over

Police have rushed to a traffic collision on a minor Aylesbury Vale road today (13 December).

Thames Valley Police is at the scene of an accident near to Tramhill in Brill this morning.

the scene of the crash this morning

A large vehicle has tipped over attempting to navigate the icy conditions.

Thames Valley Police reported the incident at 11:30am, and has warned motorists to “please take care on minor untreated roads in the area”.

One person involved in the collision is receiving medical treatment for minor injuries suffered in the crash.