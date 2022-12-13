Police rush to traffic accident on icy Brill road after vehicle tips over
One person suffered a minor injury as a result of the collision
Police have rushed to a traffic collision on a minor Aylesbury Vale road today (13 December).
Thames Valley Police is at the scene of an accident near to Tramhill in Brill this morning.
Advertisement
A large vehicle has tipped over attempting to navigate the icy conditions.
Thames Valley Police reported the incident at 11:30am, and has warned motorists to “please take care on minor untreated roads in the area”.
Advertisement
One person involved in the collision is receiving medical treatment for minor injuries suffered in the crash.
The police estimated the temperature was -4C at the time of the collision.