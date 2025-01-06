Police respond to firearms reports at Aylesbury car park

One arrest has been made in connection with the case

One man was arrested after witnesses saw an individual carrying what looked like a gun in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police received reports from members of the public claiming an individual was carrying a firearm in a car park in Fairford Leys on Friday (3 January).

It has been confirmed by the police force that an ‘imitation firearm’ was recovered by officers. These items are defined by the police as firearms which resemble the real thing, but may not be capable of firing bullets or other harmful items.

Thames Valley Police also confirmed it is continuing to investigate the incident and that one linked arrest was made on Friday.