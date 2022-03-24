Police remain on the hunt for inmate who absconded from an Aylesbury Vale prison in October

Police remain on the hunt for a wanted man who absconded from a prison in Aylesbury Vale back in October.

Thames Valley Police relaunched its appeal to discover the whereabouts of John Loveridge who absconded from HMP Springhill.

Loveridge has been missing from his jail cell since 17 October 2021, officers describe him as, around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short, dark hair and a beard.

John Loveridge

The 36-year-old is known to frequent Bicester and Daventry but also may have been in the Cirencester area of Gloucestershire or in Dorset.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone, of Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Loveridge.

“Information suggests that Loveridge may be in Cirencester in Gloucestershire or in areas of Dorset.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be you can also call 101 or make a report online quoting 4321047953.