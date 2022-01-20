Police release picture of car that may be linked to rural crimes around Buckingham

Police have shared this picture of a car they believe may have been in a spate of rural thefts around Buckingham.

Thames Valley Police say there has been an increase in crimes linked specifically to farms in Aylesbury Vale, including burglaries and theft of trailers, as well as caravan thefts.

And they believe the dark-coloured BMW pictured may be involved, as this or a similar vehicle has been seen in the vicinity of a number of offences in the Buckingham area.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Aylesbury Vale, James Davies, said: “We have seen an increase in rural crime offences across Aylesbury Vale.

"In response to this, we have increased patrols at key times both through the Joint Operations Unit and our own local Neighbourhood Policing team, and we have further operations planned, with assistance from our rural crime officers.

”We are asking our local communities to work with us by protecting their property.

“If you see anything suspicious, particularly involving a dark-coloured BMW 3 Series estate - specifically overnight - then please call 999.

"I would add that you should not try and tackle these individuals yourself”.

Anyone wishing to report a crime that is not in progress can do so by calling 101 or by making a report online.