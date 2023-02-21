Police release hair-raising video footage as man jailed for dangerous driving after chase from Thame service station

Thames Valley Police have released stomach-churning video footage from a car chase from Thame, after a man was sentenced for dangerous driving on the A40.

Numaan Khan, aged 26, of Church Cowley Road, Oxford, was sentenced to a year in prison and banned from driving for two and a half years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khan pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance.

Khan drove the wrong way down the A40 slip road into oncoming traffic

He was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, February 14.

On January 4 this year, Khan, who was disqualified from driving at the time, was seen behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa, exiting Oxford Services in Thame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers pursued the vehicle and, in an attempt to avoid arrest, Khan drove the wrong way down the A40 slip road and on to the dual carriageway into oncoming traffic.

Having driven over a stop stick, Khan’s tyres were punctured and he abandoned his vehicle and ran off on foot. He was tracked down using a dog unit and a drone and was arrested.

Investigating officer PC Harry Welch, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am pleased with the sentence given to Khan and hope it deters others from driving in a similar manner.

“He drove in an extremely dangerous way and fortunately nobody was injured as a result of his actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement