Police investigating after man riding mobility scooter bitten by dog on canal footpath in Aylesbury

By Neil Shefferd
Published 18th Aug 2025, 17:38 BST
Police are investigating an incident in Aylesbury in which a man riding a mobility scooter was bitten by a dog on a canal footpath.

The incident took place on a footpath off the High Street at around 5.45pm on Thursday August 14.

The elderly victim was bitten on the forearm by a large dog while riding his scooter.

Investigating officer PC Tracey Sibley said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have more information about the identity of the dog and its owner.

“If you were in the area at this time, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“If you have information, please call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting reference number 43250415522.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

