Police are appealing for witnesses after a man riding a mobility scooter was bitten by a dog in Aylesbury

The incident took place on a footpath off the High Street at around 5.45pm on Thursday August 14.

The elderly victim was bitten on the forearm by a large dog while riding his scooter.

Investigating officer PC Tracey Sibley said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have more information about the identity of the dog and its owner.

“If you were in the area at this time, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“If you have information, please call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting reference number 43250415522.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”