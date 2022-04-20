Police investigate dangerous traffic incident where wheel veered across busy Aylesbury road

Concerned witnesses reported the incident to the authorities believing someone could have been seriously injured.

On Good Friday (15 April), one of the wheels on a trailer being towed by a Nissan SUV became detached.

It flew across the road crashing into a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

This vehicle may have been involved in the collision

The incident was logged at 1:15pm, it happened on the A41 between Kingswood and Waddesdon, just after the turn off to Quainton heading towards Aylesbury.

Witnesses believe someone could have been seriously injured had the wheel rolled towards a cyclist or motorcyclist.

The passenger in the vehicle involved told The Bucks Herald: “Had it bounced a little higher and gone through the window it could have caused serious harm.”

Thames Valley Police confirmed the driver of the Nissan didn’t stop at the scene, witnesses believe the driver may not have been aware of what had happened in the moment.

Concerned onlookers are hoping someone might have dashcam footage capturing the incident or may recognise the vehicle from the other party’s recording.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “An investigation into this is ongoing.

“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage can report it by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43220162857.”