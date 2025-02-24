Police informed as late night fireworks display wakes Aylesbury neighbourhoods

A report was made to the police after a series of fireworks were let off late at night in Aylesbury this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents complained that their dogs were left startled by an unexpected fireworks display, which started at roughly 00:40am on Sunday (23 February).

It is believed that the unauthorised fireworks display was held near to Alfred Rose Park, but residents further afield said they heard the explosions in Bierton and the Jackson Road area of Aylesbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This marks the second time this fortnight, that the Elmhurst area has dealt with fireworks going off late at night, after more pyrotechnics were set off at 10pm in Cleveland Park recently.

Fireworks were set off at around 40 minutes past midnight(Photo used for illustrative purposes.)

Guidelines from the police state that fireworks should not be left off between 11pm and 7am, except on special occasions such as Bonfire Night.

Other residents complained that the fireworks woke up little children, while some raised concerns about the effect the unexpected noise could have on elderly or vulnerable people living nearby.

One post on a Facebook group called the people behind the surprise display ‘selfish’ and ‘inconsiderate’. Another poster speculated that half of Aylesbury had likely been woken up by the unexpected pyrotechnics. One resident said their dog was left ‘shaken’ by the ordeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others complained that they had been woken up just hours before they were due to head into work.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed that a resident reported the incident to the force via its webform system. According to witness reports the fireworks display was linked to a wedding that took place nearby earlier that day.

The spokesperson said: “We are making enquiries as to the nature of this, but we would like to remind the public that it is unlawful to set fireworks off between the hours of 11pm and 7am, except on certain occasions, for example New Year.

“We would always advise people report incidents such as this via the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, giving a location of where this is taking place, so officers can attend.”