Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Wendover girl, 15, who was last seen four days ago

Shannon Wainwright, aged 15, was last seen on 10 June at around 7pm.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a dark blue jumper and was carrying a black shoulder bag.

She is known to frequent Amersham, Chesham and Croydon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Shannon Wainwright or do you have information on her whereabouts? Police need to hear from you

PC Stuart Howarth, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Shannon’s welfare and would appeal to anybody who knows where she is to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220256950.

“If you see her, please call 999.

“We believe Shannon took a train from Oxford to Reading on 12 June in the evening.