Police increasingly concerned for welfare of Buckingham girl, 12, who has been missing for over 24 hours

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl from Gawcott. Megan was last seen in the village at around 10.30am yesterday (Sunday, January 22).

She is white, 5ft 5in tall and slim. She has red hair and a scar on her right ear. Megan was last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings and white trainers.

Inspector Jason Liles, from Amersham Police Station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Megan as we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

