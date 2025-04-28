Police increasingly concerned for missing teenage boy with links to Aylesbury

Noah has been reported as missing

Police officers are searching for a missing boy with links to Aylesbury.

A social media appeal has been launched asking for the public’s help locating Noah.

He is 16 years old and was reported as missing on April 20. He was last seen at around 6pm on Stallcourt Avenue, Llantwit Major in Wales.

Police have confirmed concerns are growing for his welfare. He is described as around five foot eight inches tall, of slim build with mousy brown hair. Noah was last seen wearing a green Nike tracksuit, black trainers, and a balaclava-style ski mask.

Noah may have taken a train from Llantwit Major train station, local police officers have confirmed.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson confirmed the teenager has links to the Aylesbury area.

A South Wales Police Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have seen Noah, or who has information which will help us find him, is asked to contact us by one of the below means quoting occurrence number 2500124597.”

Residents can use the police force’s live chat service or report information online, or call the non-emergency number 101, to assist. The charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.