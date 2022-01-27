Police increasingly concerned about woman who went missing on foot in Buckingham

Police have appealed for help in finding a missing woman from Buckingham.

Sally Barnes, aged 44, from Buckingham, was last seen yesterday evening (Wednesday, January 26) in Pitchford Walk.

Sally is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build with dark brown hair.

Sally Barnes

She is believed to be on foot.

PC Gareth Lee, from Buckingham Police Station, said last night: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Sally and are appealing for the help of the public in finding her.