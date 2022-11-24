The Princes Risborough neighbourhood policing team moved into their new office, in the town’s fire station today (Wednesday, November 23).

Police officers and PCSOs will now work and patrol from this central base in the town, after Princes Risborough Police Station was closed down and sold off.

In times of austerity, Thames Valley Police continues to focus on reducing non-staff costs and protecting our people.

From left: Neighbourhood Inspector Steve Bobbett, LPA Commander for South Bucks Emma Burroughs, Neighbourhood Sergeant Oliver Brixey and PC Rus Hawkins, outside the new office in Princes Risborough.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “As an under-utilised building in need of some maintenance, the police station did not represent a cost-effective use of public money and has now been sold.

“The team’s new home with Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service is only a few minutes’ walk down the road.”

Supt Emma Burroughs, Commander for the South Bucks local policing area, said: “Following the closure of the police station, I felt it was so important for us to retain a base here in Princes Risborough and it’s great that this new location also helps to strengthen links with our emergency service partners.

“I know the team are keen to keep up their contact with local communities and, from their new office near the centre of town, it is an ideal position to conduct their patrols from.

Police officers outside the fire station

“Whilst the team’s office in the fire station won’t be accessible to the public, this was also the case with the police station.

"A yellow phone will be placed outside the office that will connect you directly with the force’s Contact Centre, who handle all 101 calls and online reports.

“You can get in touch with the team from your own home using the ‘Contact Us’ form on our website or by calling 101 and asking to speak to the Princes Risborough neighbourhood team.”

