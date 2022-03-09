Police hunt wanted Aylesbury man accused of fraud and handling stolen goods

Police officers are hunting a wanted man from Aylesbury who failed to appear at court facing accusations of fraud and numerous other offences.

This afternoon (9 March), Thames Valley Police released an appeal for help locating Ryan Gallagher.

Gallagher, 30, failed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court last year on 10 December when facing potential prosecution for a series of crimes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Gallagher

He was facing charges relating to offences committed in Chesham, including: fraud, handling stolen goods, and making off without payment.

Thames Valley Police report that he is known to frequent Chesham, Watford, Berkhamsted and Tring.

Detective Constable Kerry Hall, based at Amersham police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information as to the current whereabouts of Gallagher.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 999 or 101, quoting reference number 43200074852.

“If you have any other information which could help us locate him, please call 101 or make a report on our website.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit its website.