Machinery was stolen from the Langsmead Works farm that Thames Valley Police describes as being of ‘high value’.

The police report that the incident took place under the cover of darkness at roughly 3am.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Three tractor units in convoy were seen along the A418 towards the site. We are interested to speak to those who may have seen these vehicles around this time.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three tractors were spotted in the area