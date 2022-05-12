Machinery was stolen from the Langsmead Works farm that Thames Valley Police describes as being of ‘high value’.
The police report that the incident took place under the cover of darkness at roughly 3am.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Three tractor units in convoy were seen along the A418 towards the site. We are interested to speak to those who may have seen these vehicles around this time.”
Investigating officer PC Tim Bowers, based at Cowley police station, added: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in this area during this time and may have dash-cam footage, CCTV or have been in the area and witnessed anything to please get in touch.“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220202958.“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”