Police hunt man who absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison

Police are on the hunt for a wanted man who absconded from a prison in Aylesbury Vale on Saturday (1 October).

By James Lowson
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:58 am
Nicholas Doyley is a wanted man who is supposed to be in HMP Springhill in Edgcott.

He is 47, five foot 10 inches tall, and of medium build. He has brown eyes and a scar on the left side of his head.

Nicholas Doyley

Doyley is believed to frequent London.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kate Bottomley, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “If anyone sees Doyley they are advised not to approach him but instead to call 999 immediately.

“If you have any information regarding where he may be, you can call 101 or report online via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43220441148.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”