Police 'concerned' for welfare of missing boy last seen in Aylesbury

Cody is missing and could be in Aylesbury

An appeal has been launched today to help find a missing boy who was last sighted in the Aylesbury area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers are concerned for the welfare of Cody who was last seen on the A413 in Aylesbury around 5.55pm on Tuesday. At the time Cody was seen in the Nisa local which is by the A-road.

He is 15 years old, comes from Oxford, and also has links to Littlemore, Rose Hill, Cowley, and Oxford, the police force has confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to police descriptions, Cody is white and of a slim build, with brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black sliders.

Investigating officer, PC Lauren Nash said: “We’re concerned for Cody’s welfare, and I would ask anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“You can contact us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, or if you see him call us on 999, quoting reference 43250424462.”