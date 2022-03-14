Police close country road in Aylesbury Vale after 33ft motorhome catches fire
Three fire engines attended the scene near Stewkley
A rural road in Aylesbury Vale was closed to traffic after a motorhome caught fire near Stewkley on Friday.
Two fire engines from West Ashland and one from Bedfordshire attended the scene in Mursley Road, Stewkley, at about 11.25am on Friday, March 11.
A 33ft motorhome was on fire.
The firefighters used breathing apparatus, a main jet and a ground monitor.
LPG cylinders inside the vehicle were vented and cooled, and the incident was left in the hands of the vehicle owner and recovery company.
Thames Valley Police closed the Mursley Road between the junctions with Stewkley Lane and Main Road (the Drayton Parslow turn) while the fire service was in attendance.