Police believe missing Aylesbury teenage boy could have travelled to Milton Keynes

Kyle has been missing since 6 October
By James Lowson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:32 BST
Thames Valley Police believes a missing teenage boy from Aylesbury may have travelled to Milton Keynes.

This morning (26 October), the police force has launched a further appeal for the public’s help locating Kyle, 16, from Aylesbury.

Kyle was first reported missing on 6 October, today is the third time the police force has asked people to help finding him.

Police are still looking for KylePolice are still looking for Kyle
Police say Kyle is known to Aylesbury and Slough, but they now believe the 16-year-old may have travelled to Milton Keynes.

“We are releasing a new image of him and believe he may now be in Milton Keynes. “If anyone sees him then please call 999, or if you have information as to where he might be please provide it on our online missing persons form quoting reference 43230447548."