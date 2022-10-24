Police ask people not to speculate on assault in Buckingham amid rumours of stabbing

Police have asked people not to speculate over an assault that took place in Buckingham town centre on Saturday, October 22.

Thames Valley Police are investigating an assault that took place in Buckingham Town Centre shortly before 8pm.

One person was injured and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Police are appealing for information

The public were asked to remain out of the area as emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Cornwall’s Meadow.

People commenting on the post on the Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale Facebook page refer to a teenage boy being stabbed. However, Thames Valley Police have asked people not to speculate on the incident or who was involved on social media.