Police appeal launched to find missing teenage boy known to frequent Aylesbury
Police are appealing for help finding a missing teenage boy with links to Aylesbury.
Thames Valley Police has asked for the public’s help finding Kyle, 16.
An appeal was launched by the police force to help find Kyle on Friday (6 October), with a further social media plea asking for assistance, posted over the weekend.
Thames Valley Police has been unable to confirm what the teenager was wearing when he went missing.
He is described as five feet and four inches tall, with an Afro style haircut.
As well as Aylesbury, he is known to frequent Slough and High Wycombe.
A police force spokesperson said on social media: “If you see him please [call] 999 [quoting] ref 43230447548, or if you have info about where he might be please add it here: https://orlo.uk/MB9Ga
“Please share our appeal.”