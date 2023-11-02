Police appeal launched to find missing person from Aylesbury last seen at the weekend
Yusef has been missing since Sunday
Police have launched an appeal asking for the public’s assistance finding someone from Aylesbury.
Yusef was last seen in Aylesbury on Sunday (29 October).
Thames Valley Police has confirmed he has links to London and Surrey.
A force spokesperson said: “If you see Yusef or have any information which may assist in our enquiries please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43230486684.”