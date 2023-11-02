Police appeal launched to find missing person from Aylesbury last seen at the weekend

Yusef has been missing since Sunday

Police have launched an appeal asking for the public’s assistance finding someone from Aylesbury.

Yusef was last seen in Aylesbury on Sunday (29 October).

Thames Valley Police has confirmed he has links to London and Surrey.

