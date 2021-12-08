Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing teenage boy who was last seen in Bicester.

The last sighting of Ishmael Hemmings, aged 16, was at around 2pm on Sunday, November 28, in Fontwell Road, Bicester.

Ishmael is described as black, of medium build, around 5ft 6ins tall, with black hair in corn rows. He was last wearing a green tracksuit and a blue trenchcoat puffer jacket.

Ishmael Hemmings

Sergeant James Waterson, from Bicester Police Station, said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of Ishmael.

“He may have left the Thames Valley area and is known to frequent Bicester, Kidlington, London and Dorset.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210539097.

“Ishmael, if you see this, please get in contact with family or the police.