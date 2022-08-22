Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Princes Risborough Town Council has contacted Thames Valley Police after a bin in King George V Recreation Ground was set alight.

The council believes an individual or group of individuals deliberately set fire to the bin at the historic park.

It melted while the surrounding ground was also badly damaged by the blaze.

The council has released images showing the extent of the wreckage caused.

Council staff representing its maintenance team were tasked with clearing the damage, it took nine hours to completely clear the area.

The destruction at a section of the popular park

Before council staff went to work clearing the area Bucks Fire and Rescue Service responded to a callout addressing the incident.

One fire engine was sent to the scene and one hose reel and small gear was used to quash the blaze.

A trolley was also burnt in the fire.

A Princes Risborough Town Council spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding this arson please contact the police on 101 and quote incident number INC-20220821-0634 or get in touch with our offices by emailing [email protected]”

