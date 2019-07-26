Play in the Park set to return to Aylesbury next week

Play in the Park is set to return to Vale Park next week for a family play day extravaganza!

It will take place from 11am to 4pm.

The event is suitable for all children up to the age of 12 and has a fantastic variety of activities on offer.

Organised by Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) to celebrate National Play Day, Play in the Park is the perfect event to help keep the kids entertained this summer.

Watch them scale the climbing wall, race on electric go-karts, and come face-to-face with a selection of cute animals at the petting farm.

Plus, the ever-popular children’s entertainer Colonel Custard will wow the kids (and their parents) with his impressive circus skills.

And new for this year is Professor Diamond - who will be performing his fabulous Punch & Judy shows throughout the day.

The event will also have a selection of stalls offering tasty food and refreshing drinks.

Cllr Paul Irwin, AVDC Cabinet Member for Environment and Leisure, said:

“Play in the Park gives young children across Aylesbury Vale the opportunity to enjoy a fun, active day out with their friends and families. And this year, we’ve gone above and beyond to organise our best-ever range of activities.

"I’ll be coming along on the day, so I hope to see you then!”

Family favourite Colonel Custard had this to say:

“I can't wait to come back to Play in the Park this year. It's always such an amazing event, jam-packed with fun, laughter and smiles.

"This time around I'll be teaching playful circus skills. So be sure to bring your kids along!”

The event is free to enter and lots of the activities are also free. Some activities cost between £1 and £3 - tokens for the chargeable activities can be bought on the day from the designated token booths around the park.

Find out more at: www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/playinthepark