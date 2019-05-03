Plastic free tea bags introduced at Waddesdon Manor

Plastic free tea bags have been introduced at Waddesdon Manor this month.

The National Trust property has introduced ‘plastic-free’ cups of tea from supplier Exotic Routes.

An Exotic Routes tea bag

The company aims to become 100% plastic free with its tea sourced from the Rainforest Alliance Plantations in India and Sri Lanka.

A range of 13 flavours are available to choose from, while the teas are served in a Soilon tea bag, a material that is 95.7% biodegradable.

The change of supplier to Exotic Routes forms part of Waddesdon Manor’s own sustainability plan.

Since 2018, the estate has been working towards removing single use plastics, introducing paper wrapping to their food-to-go range and continuing to investigate alternatives to plastic sachets and cups.

Paul Cottrell, catering operations manager at Waddesdon Manor said: "It has taken a good year to perfect the range of teas selected for Waddesdon but it has been a wonderful journey.

"We feel proud to support Exotic Routes in their quest to offer superior quality and provenance for our extremely popular afternoon tea, served in the manor restaurant.”