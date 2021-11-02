Plans to demolish horse stables to make way for new homes in village near Aylesbury
Outline planning application for farm in Longwick has been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council
Putnam Properties have submitted an outline planning application to demolish horse stables and build eight new homes.
The application to Buckinghamshire Council relates to land at Home Farm, on Thame Road, in Longwick.
Plans outline the ‘demolition of 656sq m of existing equestrian barns and construction of eight residential dwellings’.
The application was received by the council on October 28 and, although no further documentation about the scheme is currently available, it is expected to be published any day.
The applicant is now awaiting a decision from Bucks Council.
The application can be viewed here.