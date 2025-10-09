Planning round-up: Major Winslow redevelopment and huge Waddesdon housing plan among latest Aylesbury Vale applications

Buckinghamshire Council has published a new batch of planning applications for the Aylesbury Vale area — and this week’s list includes two major developments that could transform the landscape around Winslow and Waddesdon.

Residents have 21 days from publication to comment via the council’s website at www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk.

Winslow – Mixed-use redevelopment on Granborough Road

A major application has been lodged for land off Granborough Road, Winslow, proposing demolition of existing buildings and commercial redevelopment alongside new housing, including affordable homes.

Revised documents submitted on 3 October 2025 outline a fresh concept masterplan, landscape strategy, and additional reports on flood risk, drainage, transport, archaeology, and biodiversity net gain. The scheme would reshape part of the town’s edge, introducing both residential and employment spaces.

Waddesdon – 535 new homes and an energy park at Littleton Manor Farm

A huge hybrid application has been updated for Littleton Manor Farm, northwest of Waddesdon. The proposal seeks permission for up to 535 dwellings, a primary school, commercial units, a community hub, and new mobility hubs.

It also includes plans for an Energy Park featuring a solar array, wind turbine, EV charging station, and new roundabout access from the A41. Supporting documents describe the vision as a “sustainable village extension” integrating green and blue infrastructure and new parkland.

Aylesbury – New flats planned for California estate

An application for 15 California, Aylesbury, seeks demolition of an existing dwelling and construction of ten new flats — six one-bed and four two-bed — arranged across two blocks. The part-retrospective proposal is classed as a major development.

Olney – Refurbishment of the Bull Hotel

Three linked applications cover alterations at the Bull Hotel, Market Place, Olney, including replacement signage, new illumination, internal bar changes, and external redecoration. Listed building consent has been sought for the heritage property.

Charndon – Five new homes

A scheme at Main Street, Charndon proposes the erection of five dwellings with landscaping and infrastructure.

Other applications across Aylesbury Vale:

Water Stratford: Loft conversion with dormers at Owlet House, Water Stratford Road.

Gawcott: New front porch and rear extension at Redtiles, Buckingham Road.

Stowe School: Replacement of cricket nets on the North Lawn.

Hardwick: Design changes at Poplars Farm following previous approvals.

Aylesbury (Walton Road): Rear extension and listed building works at No. 23.

Wendover: HS2-related installation of a spring chamber and solar-powered monitoring equipment at Bridleways.

Wotton Underwood: Garage extension and reconfiguration at Beechwood House.

Whitchurch: Multiple extensions at 51B High Street.

To view these and more planning applications from your area visit the Public Notice Portal.