Planning permission granted for 65 new energy-efficient homes in village near Aylesbury

A leading housebuilder has won planning permission to build 65 homes at its new development near Aylesbury.

Miller Homes Southern’s 7.6-acre Longwick Chase development on Thame Road, Longwick, will include a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom detached and semi-detached energy-efficient homes, including 27 affordable homes.

As part of the Section 106 (S106) agreement and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), Miller Homes will make ‘a significant contribution to enhance the local infrastructure’, the company says.

Site plan of the Longwick Chase development

The site is a mile and a half from the market town of Princes Risborough, with its restaurants, cafes, shops and train station.

Sales and marketing director Katrina Crawford said: “We’re thrilled to have been given the green light on planning for this exciting new neighbourhood set in a sought-after part of the country that has so much to offer.

“Longwick Chase is the ideal location for those seeking a more rural lifestyle while still being within easy access to a range of local amenities. The village itself offers a convenience store, post office, pub and village hall.

“For many house hunters, the development will be especially desirable due to its proximity to the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, a landscape of remarkable beauty and cultural heritage that spans 324 square miles.

