Planning permission approved for Sainsburys Aylesbury superstore

Planning permission has finally been granted for a new Sainsburys superstore between Gatehouse and Bicester Road.

In a planning row that has been going on for years, it looks like we could finally being getting a new Sainsburys megastore.

The planning document was approved on August 19.

Previously, there have been long standing disagreements between Buckinghamshire County Council and Sainsburys about section 106 contributions.

Section 106 contributions are where the council will ask developers for contributions to improve the local area, for example improvements roads or local infastructure.

However they now seem to be resolved.

The new planning approval document promises that Sainsburys will fund:

-A new signalised junction at Gatehouse Road and Gatehouse Way,

-Widening of Gatehouse Road

-New service access off Bicester Road

-Improved footways and cycleways in the area

-A new pedestrian refuge island on Gatehouse Road

-A new bus shelter on Bicester Road

Sainsburys now have planning approval for three years, after that it will run out and a new application will have to be submitted.

The Gatehouse Store would include a special clothing department, and a customer cafe is also proposed for the site.

It will also have a petrol station, and create 250 new jobs.

We are currently awaiting a comment from Sainsburys.