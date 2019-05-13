Planning bid in for Berryfields and Meadowcroft super surgery

A combined doctors surgery could be on the cards for Berryfields and Meadowcroft - after a planning application went in for works to start.

Developers Montpelier Estates applied last week to build the giant surgery on land adjacent to the current Berryfields Local Centre on Martin Dolby Way.

The new 'super surgery' would see the Berry Fields Medical Centre and the Meadowcroft Practice combine forces to operate out of one, purpose built unit.

Doctors say that the current Meadowcroft Surgery is struggling to operate properly it its current building, temporary outbuildings are currently being used, and in some extreme cases staff are being asked not to come in - due to space constraints.

On Thursday a public exhibition on the proposals will be held at the Meadowcroft Community Centre from 2.30pm until 7.30pm.

At the event patients of both practices will have the opportunity to quiz representatives from Montpelier Estates, and their doctors about the proposals and have their say on how the service should be managed.

Aylesbury Vale District Council will consider the planning application in due course.