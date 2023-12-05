Plan for coffee shop in Bucks supermarket blasted by resident
A plan for a coffee shop at the Little Waitrose in Amersham has been blasted by a resident.
An application for a certificate of lawfulness to use the site as a restaurant/coffee shop was submitted to Buckinghamshire Council last month.
However, David van Rest, who lives a short walk from the supermarket at 46 Sycamore Road has criticised the plans, saying that the “might of Waitrose is too powerful”.
He warned of the effects of that another coffee shop would have on the trade of neighbouring food and drinks businesses and said that other residents may not be aware of the plans.
In a letter of objection, he wrote: “There is an excess of restaurants/coffee shop in the vicinity. This proposal would be detrimental to adjacent businesses.
“It would be better for the community for investment in wider aisles to accommodate wheelchairs and the like. “
Staff at the Little Waitrose and at a nearby local business said they were unaware of the application for a certificate of lawfulness (PL/23/3676/SA).
Waitrose has been approached for comment.