Pizza Hut closures: Aylesbury delivery branch set to go

Pizza fans in Aylesbury will soon say goodbye to a delivery store as Pizza Hut revealed a string of locations across the country that are set to close.

Pizza Hut UK fell into administration and shared a list of 68 dine-in and delivery branches that would close.

The delivery store at 43c Buckingham Street in Aylesbury will now shut for good.

Across the UK, there will be 1,210 job losses. Yum! Brands bought the UK restaurant chain in a pre-pack administration deal, and has saved 64 sites and 1,277 jobs.

Nicolas Burquier, managing director of Pizza Hut Europe and Canada, said: “This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible. Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition.”

DC London Pie, the firm behind Pizza Hut's UK dine-in restaurants, called in administrators from FTI on Monday (October 20).

