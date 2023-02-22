Pitstone and Ivinghoe Repair Cafe launches this weekend and you can enjoy homemade cakes while you wait

Alex Razak started up this repair cafe with the help of three other people.Since the initial idea at the beginning of January it has been busy by ‘very rewarding’ says the team.“We have been joined by a total of 18 volunteers who have a vast amount of experience and skill in repairing clothes, furniture, metalwork, appliances, electrical and mechanical items, crockery, bikes, mowers, toys,” Alex said.

"We will also have skill to 3D print simple replacement parts giving new life to items that would otherwise cost too much to buy new parts for. Our technology experts are also offering to help anyone who is having problems with their technology or making it work for them, including laptops, tablets and mobile phones.“We hope that we will encourage our local communities to join the growing movement of people to mend things rather than throwing them away and buying a new one. This way we can make a difference by reducing our contribution to the CO2 emitted into the atmosphere and reducing our contribution to landfill.”Alex says the movement can put pressure on manufacturers to produce items that last with affordable parts.