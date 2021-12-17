Plans to extensively expand the Pinewood Studios hub in Bucks were approved at a council meeting yesterday (December 16).

Pinewood Studio plans to create greater studio spaces including more sound stages, and a skills and training hub, increasing its current development in Iver.

The world famous studio also wants to create a 'visitor attraction' allowing movie buffs to see how big-budget thrillers are put together.

Current design plans for the movie experience

The training hub will be ran by the National Film and Television School, its main campus is already located in Beaconsfield.

Amongst the development plans, the studio says it has outlined a scheme to enhance the ecology and biodiversity of the area around the development.

The studio says it plans to invest £500 million into its global projects and will increase the capacity to film major productions in the UK.

Pinewood Studios hopes on completion the development will generate £355 million for the UK economy and create 3,500 new jobs.

Paul Golding, Chairman of Pinewood Group, said: “We are delighted by this outcome. The decision allows us to continue our ongoing investment in the Studios and support for the UK film and television industries.

"Importantly, we now have the opportunity of creating a world class training centre and film inspired visitor attraction, bringing considerable benefits to the community of Buckinghamshire and the UK economy.”

Previously, Bucks Council opened a new consultancy office to help make life easier for film companies wanting to hitch up in the county.