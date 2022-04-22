Pinewood Studios applies for greater space at its proposed major hub in Bucks

The gigantic Hollywood company has requested greater floor space for its site in Iver.

In April the world-famous film and television producers were granted approval to build an industry hub south of its current Bucks base.

Pinewood Studio says it has ‘evolved’ the original application for expansion after consulting the public.

Pinewood Studios entrance

Pinewood’s UK hub will include an attraction area which will be open to the public and an educational venue for film lovers, as well as business growth centres.

Specifically, Pinewood wants greater studio floor space.

Representatives confirmed a new planning application is being prepared for Bucks Council,

The visitor attraction has been named Centre Stage.

Pinewood Studios chairman Paul Golding said: “We have listened to the feedback regarding development at Pinewood Studios and

the need for further studio space.

"We are looking at how our plans can evolve to deliver this with improved benefits for the community and our customers.

"We will invite the local community to share their views with us on the emerging ideas and how all the benefits of the permitted Screen Hub UK scheme can be retained to continue to strengthen UK film and bring much needed jobs, skills and spending as well as local ecological benefits.

"We hope our planning applications will receive widespread support.”

In connection to the application the studio is organising another proposal for an open-air filming space.

The space would be supported by workshop buildings, landscaping and associated parking on part of Alderbourne Farm land owned by the Studios.

Pinewood wants the majority of the land at the farm to be used for the creation of a nature reserve with public access.

Chief executive of the British Film Commission, Adrian Wootton added: “The UK Screen industry is booming, generating billions of pounds for the UK economy, and creating hundreds of thousands of jobs.

"The demand for content has never been greater, which in turn is driving the need for additional studio space.

"I am delighted to welcome today’s announcement. Expansions like this further strengthen the UK’s offer as a destination for world-class film and high-end TV production.”