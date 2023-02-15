The house has had many improvements made by the current owners

This beautifully presented four-bedroom barn conversion in Stewkley has just been listed for sale on Zoopla for £700,000.

The charming detached property in a private turning in High Street South offers 1,500sq ft of accommodation, with private gardens to the front, a double garage and private driveway.

Built in the 1980s, and now offered for sale by estate agents Deakin-White, the house has had many improvements made by the current owners.

The well-designed contemporary living accommodation includes a great-size rustic storm porch leading to a welcoming, light and airy double-aspect entrance hall.

The open-plan fitted kitchen/dining room provides an excellent family gathering area, while the expansive living room with feature fireplace and log burner is even more spacious with bi-folding doors leading on to the garden.

The inner hallway provides a perfect quiet spot or study area. The first ground-floor double bedroom has an ensuite cloakroom WC with a cupboard that could be returned into a shower. There is also a family bathroom with shower cubicle as well a bath, and a further large double bedroom.

On the first floor, the impressive landing with vaulted ceilings, which could easily be a dressing area, leads to the shower room, further bedroom, and master bedroom.

Outside, the property is approached via a private drive with shingle driveway parking and a double garage. The retaining boundary feature wall and trees provide privacy to the garden, which is laid to lawn, and a wraparound patio provides an excellent opportunity for alfresco dining and an area for shed and log store too.

1 . Property of the Week The property has a double garage and private driveway Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Property of the Week The kitchen/diner is the hub of the home Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Property of the Week The elegant fitted kitchen Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Property of the Week The expansive living room Photo: supplied Photo Sales