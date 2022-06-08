Pictures: Winslow celebrates the Jubilee with four days of fun

Thanks to the hospitality of Winslow Hall owner Christopher Gilmour, residents were able to bring picnics and seating to the showground on Thursday, June 2, for a relaxed evening of music and socialising.

Winslow’s Jubilee Committee had been hard at work, organising a programme of celebrations in honour of the royal occasion and decorating the town with Jubilee plaques and banners.

Tomkins Park was the setting for a Family Day, attended by about 1,000 people, on Friday, June 3.

Stars of the show were the STFS Buskers, and there was also music from the ever-popular Winslow Concert Band plus a WAFTA barbecue, WI tea and cakes and children's activities organised by Greener Winslow.

The Public Hall hosted displays of artwork by Sir Thomas Fremantle School pupils and old Jubilee photos as well as a Jubilee frieze for children to make.

Recent BEM award recipients Jo Anderson and Vron Corben planted a wild service tree, along with town councillor Gordon Wiseman.

On Saturday, celebrations moved back to Winslow Showground, with a Beer Festival and Classic Car Show organised by local freemasons.

On Sunday, June 5, Winslow’s monthly Farmers Market had a Jubilee theme, and a Jubilee Lunch was held in the St Laurence Room.

At 4pm, a Civic Service was held at St Laurence Church to thank the Queen for her service to the nation, attended by Deputy Lieutenant Amanda Nicholson, followed by a parade of banners and standards representing Winslow organisations.

