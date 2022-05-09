The annual scarecrow festival took place from April 30 to May 2, with 26 houses getting involved and creating some fantastic displays outside their houses.

Wingrave CE School PTFA created a map with the location of the scarecrows which was sold in the village shop.

Louise Wyles, who was part of the organising team, said: "The creativity of the scarecrows was, as usual, extremely high.

"The winning scarecrow a collaboration between 76 and 78 Winslow Road won with their Up scarecrow – a display that included Carl Fredricksen, a house festooned with balloons, and Russell.

"Second place was secured by 30 and 32 Winslow Road who created Dumbo, and astonishingly placed him high up in a tree with a trail of nuts down to the ground.

"Third place went to 16 Elm Leys with their Tangled display including Rapunzel, the prince, and a very impressive tower secured to their garden wall."

Other creative entries included themes from Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Winnie the Pooh, The Lion King, and Fantasia.

Wingrave Scarecrow Festival is held as a fundraiser for Wingrave School PTFA and was sponsored by Wingrave Village Shop and Wingrave with Rowsham Parish Council.

Suzanne Cuthbert, chair of the PTFA, said: “We were delighted to sell over 600 maps and raise over £1450 for Wingrave CE School PTFA a record breaking amount.

"The whole weekend is a fantastic community event. From the members of the community who put their time, effort and creativity into building scarecrows to the people that buy maps and support it and not forgetting the village shop who stay open beyond their usual bank holiday trading hours to sell the maps and collect the voting forms.

"To see everyone outside enjoying our village is really rewarding.”

The scarecrow festival is back next year from April 29 to May 1 with a children's books theme.

