Pictures: Town Mayor joins Aylesbury residents in celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III

“It was an absolute honour to see the beating heart of this town in all its glory”

Residents in Aylesbury celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend with majestic street parties.

Free entertainment was offered to communities hosting street parties during the royal bank holiday weekend by Aylesbury Town Council.

The King’s Coronation Entertainment Roadshow, which was funded and coordinated by the Town Council, visited 17 street parties in the Parish of Aylesbury which were commemorating His Majesty King Charles III on Saturday 6 May and Sunday 7 May. Organisers of street parties applied for a local entertainer to attend their event free of charge.

Residents across the parish marked the special occasion in local streets, gardens, living rooms and care homes, with the roadshow entertainment provided by local entertainers Party Poppers, Simon Says Magic and MJ Productions.

The Mayor of Aylesbury, Cllr Tim Dixon, joined the 20 street parties to celebrate the special occasion with residents. He cut cake, chatted on outdoor sofas and thanked residents for supporting the Mayor’s 10 Tonne Challenge for Aylesbury Foodbank.

He said: “It was an absolute honour to see the beating heart of this town in all its glory, to meet new people and to be welcomed at each party. Aylesbury, you are an amazing town with the most incredible kind, fun, caring people anyone could ever ask for. Carry on doing what you do so well.”

The Town Council’s next free community event will be the Soapbox Derby on Father’s Day (18 June) at Whitehill Park, Aylesbury from 11am. Visit the website for more information.

