Aylesbury’s popular shopping centre welcomed Titan the Robot yesterday (27 July) alongside his trusty sidekick Dave.

Titan shot to fame on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent series advancing to the semis, by performing a unique comedy show.

The eight foot robot delivered a series of wisecracks and danced away to music in front crowds of ages during three free Aylesbury shows.

As well as singing away, the robot soaked the crowd, replicating his famous party trick from the reality televisions show when Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were his victims.

During a futuristic summer holiday showcase a cyberfly on stilts also kept youngsters enthralled.

Children were also given the opportunity to create their own lifelike machines at free craft workshops.

You can relive the family-friendly fun via the below photo gallery, featuring images from local photographer Derek Pelling.

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: readMore

1. Children enjoy getting crafty and making their own robots Photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

2. Titan the Robot at Friars Square Shopping Centre, Aylesbury Photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

3. Roars of approval Photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

4. Dancing away Photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales